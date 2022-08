From the union between the Friulian Blood Donors Association and the Danieli Group, the idea of ​​creating a new blood bank to be used in the area came to life. The result was presented on Saturday 6 August in Piazza Libertà in Udine: a jewel of technology and safety costing almost 400 thousand euros, which is a source of pride for all donors and can serve as a tool to attract new volunteers, reaching them in the squares, in schools. , in factories.