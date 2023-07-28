Home » A 49-year-old man injured a 13-year-old girl in the neck and kidnapped her “to make her his life partner” – Diario La Página
A 49-year-old man injured a 13-year-old girl in the neck and kidnapped her "to make her his life partner"

A 49-year-old man injured a 13-year-old girl in the neck and kidnapped her "to make her his life partner"

A 49-year-old man attacked a 13-year-old girl this afternoon in front of her parents, causing a neck injury to the minor and threatening the family with a machete so that they would let him take the minor whom he wanted as a “partner from life”.

The man caused a deep wound to the minor, and even so he forcibly removed her from her home in the San Ernesto urbanization, in Santa Ana, and then forced her to get on a bus on route 209.

Relatives and people who witnessed the events notified the authorities and that is how elements of the Armed Forces proceeded to persecute and arrest the subject identified as José Antonio Estrada Rivera, who was traveling with the minor. In an attempt to escape the soldiers, he claimed to be the girl’s father.

“This criminal who claimed to be the father of the minor to avoid capture by our soldiers, forced the girl to be his life partner and in retaliation for refusing he caused the cut,” said Defense Minister René Francis Merino. Monroy on his Twitter account.

“Fortunately, the soldiers avoided further damage to the minor and the subject has already been handed over to the PNC. We will not tolerate any abuse of children,” said the official.

