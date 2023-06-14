Home » A 5-year-old Peruvian girl disappears in the Italian city of Florence
A 5-year-old Peruvian girl, resident in the Italian city of Florence, has been missing since last Saturday and the authorities are still trying to find her whereabouts.

According to reports, Cataleya Álvarez disappeared around noon, when she was playing in the patio of the building where she lives, after having a fight with some children. Her mother filed a police report after arriving from her work and not finding her on the perimeter.

According to the images recorded by the cameras in the area, the girl could be seen leaving the courtyard of the building and then returning. Although the place has other exits through which the little girl could have left again.

“All hypotheses are open, including kidnapping by adults or that it has been lost,” the provincial commander of the Florence Carabinieri, Gabriele Vitagliano, explained to the media, who arrived at the building where the minor lives.

«We continue with the utmost attention, in constant contact with the Carabineros, the search for the girl who disappeared in the city last night. We are worried about her and close to her mother and we trust in the work of the Police, “said Dario Nardella, the mayor of Florence, on his social networks.

The disappearance has mobilized the Peruvian community in the city, which has made numerous appeals on social networks to invite anyone with information to share it. with RT

