A 500 KVA generator to light the town of Inongo

Engineers from the National Electricity Company (SNEL) are carrying out electrification work in the town of Inongo (Mai-Ndombe), in accordance with the promise of the Head of State during his campaign tour. This team left Kinshasa with equipment including a 500 KVA generator. She is working to commission this generator, in order to supply the city with electrical energy.

“We come directly from Kinshasa on the orders of our Director General who delegated us urgently to carry out the promise given by the Head of State during his visit to Inongo. He had promised the population that he would provide the city with a large generator. The general manager sent us with a group and the population will be happy. As you know, the town of Inongo operates with a 220 KVA group, but this time we are adding a 500 KVA group, so we will go from 220 to 720 KVA. So this will further extend the electrical energy service in the town of Inongo,” explained Prospère Bakuku, provincial director of SNEL in Greater Bandundu and head of the delegation.

According to this SNEL engineer, the preparatory work consists of the maintenance of the entire plant, in particular the place where the generator will be installed as well as the rehabilitation of the network.

According to Prosper Bakuku, the commissioning of the new group could take place by the end of the year.

