The national government announced several reform projects in 2023, including the pension reform, according to what President Gustavo Petro has indicated, the purpose of this is to improve the conditions of the elderly in the country, Well, if you look at the data in Colombia, only 1 out of 4 people retire.

Despite the fact that the final document that will be presented in the coming days is not yet known, government officials have given some points to the issue, which is why some unions have spoken out, among them is Fedesarrollo, which even presented a proposal that has four pillars and seeks a balance between what was mentioned by the national administration and the fiscal possibilities to carry out the transformation.

Despite the fact that the Government has mentioned on several occasions that the ideal and what they are looking for is to give adults over 65 who do not receive a pension under the system a monthly value of $500,000, Luis Fernando Mejía, director of Fedesarrollo, has mentioned that is not viable: “When the Government analyzes the costs, it will have to be pragmatic and understand that the universal pillar of $500,000 is desirable from the social point of view, but not from the fiscal point of view, since it could cost 2, 5 points of GDP, more than $50 billion annually, that the State does not have the capacity to pay”; That is why the union proposes to provide resources in the order of the extreme poverty line, that is, an average of about $213,000.

Another of the points of the proposal is that Fedesarrollo proposes that those who earn less than a minimum wage contribute, the Government has not referred to this, but it is a way of dealing with the costs that can be generated.

Likewise, it is proposed that voluntary savings and incentives for this type of savings be maintained, with a defined mole in UVT, which by 2023 is set at $42,412. At this point, different from those indicated by the Government, it is the value that must be saved monthly, since the Petro administration has not been clear with the minimum or maximum value, so it is assumed that there are no defined limits.

Finally, for Fedesarrollo it is essential that competition between the different pension funds, both private and public, continue to be maintained: “Colpensiones should migrate towards a system of national accounts, equivalent to an individual savings system, the person would be informed what is your savings, what is your profitability. We also believe that competition should be opened for other regulated savings mechanisms,” Mejía said, according to El País.

This last point is completely different from what was raised by the Government, since a few weeks ago the same Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, mentioned in an interview with El Tiempo that the more than 18 million affiliates who have private funds should be transferred to the Average Premium Regime (RPM). With this, the minister told the aforementioned medium, resources would be released so that older adults who do not have access to a pension can receive an income. This would benefit “some 3,600,000 elderly Colombians who are in poverty and who in most cases live off the charity of their children,” Ramírez told the Colombian outlet. with Infobae

