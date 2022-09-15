“Parents, please stay, students can go in.” Facing the school staff, Lu Xinlin explained, “I’m a student, and I’m here to report.” When college freshmen report, parents send their children to see them a lot. They work in light industry in Hubei. Technology academy, It was the first time that the school staff saw the child bring the parents to report, so that three of the five teachers on duty at the school gate asked to check his admission letter.

access: Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

On September 13, the school welcomed the oldest freshman in the school’s history. The 52-year-old Lu Xinlin said in an interview with Jimu News: “I set a goal for myself, and in the future, I will be promoted.

The repeated confirmation of the teachers is really desirable. After all, few colleges welcome a 52-year-old freshman. It’s easy to think that the 52-year-old freshman went to the wrong school. He should have gone to a college for the elderly, but why did he end up in a college where young students go to school?

Such behavior has also aroused heated discussion among netizens. Some people think that it is good to live to learn to grow old, and some netizens think that it is a waste of educational resources. The university trains a college student to let them participate in the construction of the motherland. It is cultivating talents for the country. And 52-year-old Lu Xinlin is even a retiree who retired early due to physical reasons, and it is impossible to devote himself to the construction of the motherland.

Some experts even called for the state to limit the age of college freshmen and control the youth of college freshmen to under 35 years old. After all, when they are 35 years old, they don’t even have the qualifications to be a civil servant, and such senior people should not enter the gate of the university anymore. Don’t let college really become a retirement home for retirees. Such a university will inevitably give people a handle.

What do you think about this?