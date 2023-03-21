COLONEL OVIEDO (Special Envoy) Family members filed a complaint with the Public Ministry, Unit 4, under the charge of prosecutor Gladys Torales. The transfer of the body to the Judicial Morgue, dependent on the Forensic Unit of the Public Ministry, in Asunción, is awaited for an autopsy to be performed.

According to the death certificate, he died of multiple organ failure at 1:30 p.m. this Sunday. However, the director of the Regional Hospital, Dr. Cinthia Acosta, does not have an official report on what happened.

Gael Dejesús Prieto Quintana has been hospitalized for a week in the pediatric service of the Regional Hospital of Coronel Oviedo, whose Head of Service is Dr. Rafael Silguero.

The director of the Coronel Oviedo Regional Hospital, Dr. Cinthia Acosta, was consulted about the specific case.

The tax agent on duty, Gladys Torales, received the complaint made by the relatives and ordered the transfer of the body to the Judicial Morgue in Asunción, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

He said that he has no documented reports of the denounced case and that the Head of Service “is already aware”.

The relatives of the deceased, from the San Isidro neighborhood, await the transfer of the body of the deceased and say they are not sure that an ambulance will be available to travel to Asuncion.

They affirm that the patient was cared for by resident doctors and without guardians.

