A 64-year-old official surnamed Liao from the Kaohsiung Department of Finance tried to bribe a woman surnamed Su by hiding a 51,000-yuan postal coupon in his briefcase and attaching a “self-recommendation performance sheet” in his briefcase in order to be promoted to a 9th grade section chief before retiring at the age of 65. The head of the Customs Department was directly transferred by Miss Su to the Office of Political Affairs. The judge of the Kaohsiung District Court denounced Liao Nan for “serving for 40 years and still wanting to bribe and get promoted.” He was sentenced to 6 months in prison, subject to a fine, and deprived of public rights for 1 year, subject to appeal.

From 2020, Liao Nan has served as the audit department of the Kaohsiung Customs Qijin Branch, responsible for assisting the head of the inspection department, filtering manifests, and checking counters. In 2021, Mr. Liao is about to retire, but before he retires, he wants to be promoted to the third-ranked ninth grade section chief. In August of that year, he put the self-recommendation form in his white briefcase, and recommended himself to Mrs. Su in person. But that year’s promotion selection process had already been completed, so Su Nan asked Liao Nian to participate in the next year’s promotion selection process and follow the relevant procedures.

On January 15 this year, due to the retirement of the director of the Qijin Branch, Xiaogang Branch will take over the short-term audit. Liao expects that the Kaohsiung Customs will handle the second-rank briefing audit and the third-rank promotion selection for the section chief. I sent the electronic self-recommendation form to Su Nu, the director of the sub-office surnamed Liao, and Xie Lingyuan, the director of customs affairs, hoping that the three of them would recommend him to be promoted to the head of the department, but neither Su nor the director of the sub-guan surnamed Liao recommended him.

Mr. Liao did not give up. On January 22, he first went to the post office to buy 24 gift certificates with a denomination of 3,000 yuan. On the afternoon of January 26, he put 17 gift certificates in an envelope, put the self-recommended performance sheet in a white briefcase, and went directly to Ms. Su’s office. Seek to see, strive to be promoted to class principal. But Ms. Su had other important business and couldn’t meet with her, so Liao Nan handed over the briefcase to the clerk and section chief of the Confidential Section, asking them to pass it on for her. Su Nu opened the official document before she got off work, and was surprised to see a gift certificate inside, and directly sent the government affairs to the government office for investigation.

Liao Nan argued that the gift certificate was an anti-smuggling bonus for Su Nu, but Su Nu testified in court that she had never received an anti-smuggling bonus since she took office.

The judge said that Liao Nan has been in public office for 40 years, but he still has the perception of using bribes in exchange for the favor of the chief. Considering that he was exposed by the customs officer after he bribed, the legal interests were limited, and he was sentenced to 6 months in prison according to law, fined by Yike, deprived of public rights for 1 year, and can appeal.

(Yuan Tingyao in middle age)

