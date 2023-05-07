A 71-YEAR-OLD MAN IS KILLED BY ABIGEOS IN HORQUETA « CDE News

CONCEPCIÓN (Special Envoy) Victim would have recognized a perpetrator, it would be one of the rustlers he ratted on when he was going to steal cows from his neighbor. Porfirio Aguilera Ortiz, 71, felt that life was leaving him and, between whispers, he uttered his last words. “He was one of the Martínez brothers,” he said, recognizing his murderer, when police and relatives took him to the San Antonio Sanatorium in the city of Horqueta with the intention of saving him.

The man was stabbed and shot in front of his house. Until there came a motorcycle with two occupants who got off and, without saying a word, attacked him.

The victim was unable to escape the attack and was unable to call for help, but her cries of pain alerted the neighborhood.

Don Porfirio was left lying on the ground, the locals quickly helped him to the aforementioned hospital, where he endured 14 hours of agony.

The attack occurred on Monday around 10:00 p.m., and his death was confirmed when the clock read 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday. For the agents of the third police station, who arrived at the scene, the last name that Porfirio mentioned was not unknown.

“It would be a person who, months before, tried to steal cattle from his neighbor and the man prevented that act. Supposedly the people who caught him retaliated against him,” said officer Ever Peralta in an interview for Diario EXTRA.

The procedure was carried out by the same police station in October last year. The brothers Ignacio and Miguel Martínez Aranda ended up in prison, but after 6 months they were released with measures.

“It is strange that they are already outside again. This makes our work difficult because these people are not going to change, everyone (the victim’s relatives) is afraid,” Peralta said.

Both suspects are on the run. Ignacio has three records for attempted murder (2007, 2014 and 2021), breach of legal duty to provide food and family violence (both 2021). Miguel, for intentional homicide, serious injury and disturbance of public peace (all 2021).

The director of the clinic, Sixto Barrios, indicated that Porfirio had two fatal injuries: from the blow received to the chest, which pierced his right lung and heart; and a shot to the right groin.

They also made a cut on his forehead, on the lobe of his left ear, on his eyelid, and on his side, under his ribs. In addition to being shot in the groin, he was shot in the right thigh.

