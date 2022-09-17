Home News A bad scene – International
The police push back with fire hydrants the participants in a climate march organized in Venice during the 79th International Film Festival. The protesters wanted to reach the red carpet to emphasize the need for urgent measures against the climate emergency. From 7 to 11 September the lagoon city hosted the third edition of the Venice climate camp, five days of debates, workshops and actions by activists from all over the world.

