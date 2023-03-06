Hespress from Tiznit

On Monday, a construction worker, in the Amsara roundabout in the Ifrane-Atlas-Saghir commune of the Guelmim region, struck a colleague with a shovel. Which led to the loss of his soul.

According to the data available to the Hespress newspaper from informed sources, a blow to the neck level directed by the thirtieth perpetrator wanted the victim, a man in his sixth decade and from the Taourirt Azkert roundabout, to death on the spot from severe bleeding.

The same sources added that the causes of the crime were due to a dispute between the two parties, who were working together in construction workshops, pointing out that the perpetrator from the Amsara roundabout did not leave the crime scene and turned himself in to the Royal Gendarmerie in Ifrane as soon as they arrived at the scene.

It is noteworthy that the offending construction worker has been placed under theoretical guard, subject to research, which is supervised by the competent Public Prosecution.