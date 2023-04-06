news-content”>

The first oboes developed from the shawm in the middle of the 17th century. Since then it has been heard in all major orchestras. Many great musicians such as Vivaldi, Telemann, Bach and Mozart composed for her. Here is a work by a rather unknown Italian: Filippo Prover. From the Epoch Times Music Series – For Lovers.

Filippo Prover (1727-1774) was an Italian oboist and composer living in France. Among other things, Prover composed this Sonata No. 1 for oboe, op. 1. Music will be played by Jacquеs Vаndеvillе (oboe) and Jean-Michеl Lοuchаrt (organ).

Not much is known about the life of Filippo Prover. He was born in Alessandria, Italy, in 1727 and died in Paris on August 20, 1774.

He probably traveled through Europe from Italy with his father, who also played the oboe. It is known that from 1756 he appeared six times as an oboist in the Concert Spirituel in Paris. In the 1760s he was in the service of the king and prince of Conty. Later it was written about Prover: “Never has a musician played his instrument more pleasantly”. He composed mainly for oboe and transverse flute.

The first oboes developed from the shawm in the middle of the 17th century. Since then it has been heard in all major orchestras. From 1664 Jean-Baptiste Lully used oboes in the orchestra. Initially, oboes had seven finger holes and two keys, later the number was increased to make all chromatic tones playable.

From 1840, Georges-Louis-Guillaume Triébert developed a French type of oboe – and the mechanics that are still used today. Many composers of the 18th century wrote sonatas, suites and concertos for oboe. Among them are Vivaldi, Telemann, Bach and Mozart.