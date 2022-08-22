Home News A batch of “Love Freezers” in Huangzhou District, Huanggang has been put into use, please pay attention to check_High temperature_Hubei Federation of Trade Unions_Trucks
According to the WeChat official account of Hubei Provincial Federation of Trade Unions, on August 18, in Huangzhou District, Huanggang City, Hubei Province, a batch of “Love Freezers” appeared in Huangshang Logistics Industrial Park, and five trucks were successively delivered to the urban area 48 There are 5 traffic and epidemic prevention checkpoints in each community. The logo of “Love Station, Cool Summer” on the truck and on the love freezer is particularly prominent.

This is the love freezer launched by the “Love Station, Cool Summer” activity jointly initiated by the Huangzhou District Federation of Trade Unions, the Huangzhou District Federation of Industry and Commerce, the Youth League Committee and other units.

There are a total of 53 love freezers in this batch, which will be installed in crowded public places to hold beverages such as mineral water, and will be provided free of charge to workers who are still sticking to the front line under high temperatures.

In order to make the love freezer be used effectively, keep water without water shortage, and satisfy workers who can drink water in a timely manner under high temperature, grass-roots trade unions across the country responded actively, went out of the venue, took measures, and designated special personnel and volunteers to pay attention to the operation of the freezer to ensure that Do good things, and serve in place.

The relevant person in charge of the Huangzhou District Federation of Trade Unions said that whether it is sanitation workers, traffic police, takeaway brothers, courier brothers, these high temperature staff are the defenders of our city’s beautiful scenery. Now that the weather is hot, we donate these love freezers to send a love to them, so that they and the people in need can cool off and quench their thirst in the hot summer.Return to Sohu, see more

