A “beautiful book” known as the Moroccan cultural heritage

Hespress, art and culture. Monday, July 3, 2023

Entitled “Treasures of Morocco’s Intangible Cultural Heritage,” a new book celebrates Moroccan elements on the “UNESCO Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage,” a work produced with the support of the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication, on behalf of the ACCION Foundation for Communication.

This “beautiful book” is 240 pages long, and presents 12 elements of the national heritage included in the representative lists of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity. It was published by Saad Al-Hussaini and Fatima Ait Mohand, and was co-translated by Youssef Safalal and Abdel Alam Dinia, and provided his photos to Hassan Nadim , with Kamal Al-Hussaini working in technical management, and Muhammad bin Lahsan in technical management and drawing.

These elements, presented in the work, include the cultural space of Jemaa El Fna Square, which was included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2008, the Season of Tan-Tan, which was included in the same year, then “falconry” as a living human heritage, which was included in 2010, and the “Festival of Love.” Al-Muluk” in Sefrou, which was listed in 2012.

The book also includes the “elements” and practices associated with this tree, as a heritage included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2014.

The work also celebrates “the palm tree element and the knowledge, skills, traditions and practices associated with it, which were included in the list of intangible heritage in 2019,” and “Ganawa” as “an element that was classified in the same year,” then “the knowledge and practices associated with the production and consumption of couscous, which was included as heritage.” La Madia in the year 2020,” as well as “Al-Taburida” and “Al-Khatt Al-Arabi” which were listed in 2021.

The book also presents the element “Tasquin: The War Dance of the Berbers of the Western High Atlas,” which was included in 2017 as an intangible human heritage, with an emphasis on its being “requiring urgent protection.”

After the introduction of Mohamed Mehdi Bensaïd, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, the beautiful book includes 12 texts on each immaterial cultural element. These texts were prepared by Mounir Aksabi, Fatima Ait Mohand, Mustafa Al-Horr, Ahmed Skunti, Noureddine Sadek, Montaser Loukili, Rahma Miri.

