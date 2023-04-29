A beautiful house is being raised three feet in Tandoor of Waqarabad district

The achievement of civil engineer Shoaib Ahmed, there will be no damage to the house, the first experience in the district

45 For a ton house 130 Using Jack, 18 People busy with work

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 29/April

(Sahar News.com/Special Representative)

Readers have often seen on YouTube, Instagram or Facebook that it is common in developed countries to move houses or increase their height with the help of machines, or to cut trees that already exist on roads and other places. Instead, with the help of machines and special vehicles, these trees are placed with their roots in pre-dug pits like other places, and after moving such trees from one place to another, they are kept in the same condition. Stay standing.

” With the help of a machine abroad, the view of the transfer of a green tree from one place to another ”

Now due to various reasons, the work of increasing the height of the houses has been started in the country and in other places of the state of Telangana apart from Hyderabad. And it can be called a masterpiece of technology, determination and courage, available resources and engineering. .

In Waqarabad district, Tandoor city, the work of raising a luxurious house three feet above the ground without any vandalism has started two days ago, which has surprised everyone. People are wondering how this beautiful and luxurious house can be built in a town. It can be raised three feet above the ground without any vandalism. Seeing this work in progress and the technology being used for it is breathtaking. 26 The talented young civil engineer Mohammad Shoaib Ahmed has picked up the year.

The question must arise in the minds of the readers that why the need to raise this beautiful and luxurious house three feet above the ground was felt.

According to the details, Ravinder Reddy, a resident of Mauza Parvatapur of Tandoor Mandal, in Green City of Tandoor 260 A beautiful house built on a yard was purchased on the land. However, during the rainy season, the house was completely submerged in rainwater as if the house was built on an island. The residents of this house would have been trapped in their house and there would have been no way out.

Ravinder Reddy’s friends told him that nowadays with the help of technology and hydraulic jacks, the height of houses is being increased from the ground without causing any damage to the house and this technique is also being used in Telangana. Ravinder Reddy was informed that Tandoor Shoaib Ahmed, a young civil engineer residing in Hyderabad, is doing this work through his “Jubilee Construction” in Hyderabad. And he has also done this work in Hyderabad.

Then Ravinder Reddy, the owner of the house, established a relationship with civil engineer Muhammad Shoaib Ahmed and an agreement was reached between them that the beautiful and luxurious house of Ravinder Reddy would be raised three feet above the ground, after which he would face any problem due to rain. will not have to face. And at the same time, the house will not suffer any kind of damage during this work.

Two days ago, this work was started in Green City Colony of Tandoor.45 tons To raise this house of Ravinder Reddy three feet above the ground 130 Jack is being used. And 18 Staff and workers are constantly engaged in this work.

In this regard, the young civil engineer Muhammad Shoaib Ahmed Sahar News.com While talking to this correspondent, he said that he has successfully completed three to four houses in Hyderabad so far. Mohammad Shoaib Ahmed, a resident of Tandoor, told this correspondent that Ravinder Reddy’s house 260×50 It is included and the entire work will cost four to five lakh rupees.

At the same time, Muhammad Shoaib Ahmed said that first jacks will be installed in the pillars built on the foundations of this house, then after the demolition of this part, base mats will be installed. Basemit# After construction will be done, these jacks will be removed safely. Muhammad Shoaib Ahmad Civil Engineer, the talented grandson of late Iqbal Bhai (owner of Jubilee Tailors, Tandoor) said that this method will not cause any damage to the house during and after the works. Thus. This house will be raised three feet above the ground. And in the completion of this work 25 It will take days.

Civil Engineer Mohammad Shoaib Ahmed for the use of such needy owners of their mobile phone numbers 9959732713 Can connect.

On the other hand, the owner of the house, Ravinder Reddy, expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing works and said that even though this house was bought with great desire, it faced serious problems during the rainy season, but he did not approve of demolishing this house and building it again at a higher height. It is also true that he and his family had to face severe hardships during the rainy season because the house was level with the ground, all the rain water entered their house, the household items were ruined and Also, his house was surrounded by rain water for many days.

Ravinder Reddy, the owner of the house, said that his friends told him that it is no longer impossible to increase the height of the house from the ground with the help of a hydraulic jack. The height of the house is being increased without any damage and this technology is amazing and like a blessing for the house owners like them.

Post Views: 4,012

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

