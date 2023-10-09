a beautiful wooden house surrounded by nature in Sweden — idealista/news

The traditional Swedish rural architecture it is a unique expression of the country’s history and natural environment. Over the centuries, this architecture has evolved to adapt to the harsh climatic conditions and agricultural needs of the communities. Needs that were reflected in the use of certain materials, in the distribution of homes and in their placement in the landscape, becoming testimony to the profound connection between culture, history and nature of this Scandinavian country.

High hollow is inspired by this tradition. This is a house that is part of a large estate with several old buildings in the middle of the Swedish landscape, with old farms, extensive fields and views of the green forest.

The terrain is steep and the building sits at the top, overlooking the forest and a nearby lake. Located in the heart of the Swedish countryside and designed by Fabulous Architecture, offers a magnificent demonstration of how architecture and nature can coexist in harmony. Indeed, from its position, the house acts as a link between traditional and modern design approaches, adding to the estate a sober and elegant building that interacts with the surrounding nature.

Composed of two independent sections, High hollow combines contrasting but complementary ideas. It thus unites thetraditional craftsmanship con cutting-edge architectural ideas in a single building. While one section uses horizontal wooden constructions to house spaces for comfort and relaxation, such as a sauna and a bedroom, the other section uses an open wooden structure to house social areas and outdoor spaces. This balanced integration of practicality and aesthetics reflects the central vision of the estate.

Simplicity and tradition

Simplicity and clarity were the key words throughout the entire process. Both parts of the building are made entirely of wood, using ancient carpentry techniques that do not use nails or screws. The goal was for all additions and non-wood materials in the home to be pure, honest, and easy to interpret. Tadelakt, a waterproof limestone cladding surface, in the shower and as protection between the fireplace and the wooden wall, creates a dark, shiny contrast with the wood.

The house is built with traditional techniques interpreted in a new way. It may seem simple, but it is surprisingly advanced in detail. For example, the glass in the wooden structure part is assembled in an innovative way, based on the experience of a local craftsman. Furthermore, if any part of the wood becomes damaged over time, it is very easy to replace it with a similar one.

This architecture integrates naturally with the natural environment, serving as an example of exceptional architectural execution. In essence, it creates a thread that unites past and present with its discreet charm and expert craftsmanship.

