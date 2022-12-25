This is how they will spend Christmas, on the ground, trying to find shelter from the biting cold under the blankets, in the bed where they have been sleeping for three months now, in front of the Treviso police station.

It is the sad story of eight asylum seekers who, incredibly, cannot find a place in any reception centre. They are seven Pakistani men and one Bangladeshi who arrived along the Balkan route. They have already accessed the asylum procedure and asked to be placed in the centre, but the police station and the prefecture have not been able to find a place for them. They have signed the declaration of poverty and live off the charity and aid that some volunteers bring them.

“We are following many people who are waiting years again to get a permit, six months to present the asylum application, a year before obtaining an interview with the commission, and another six months to get the outcome and another six months to have in hand the residence permit – denounces Filippo Miraglia, head of the Arci immigration sector – the police headquarters throughout Italy are in haywire with months of delays and thousands of people sleeping on the streets, families and minors included. Thousands of people will spend Christmas on the streets due to the incompetence and lack of responsibility of governments in recent years (including this one which thinks only of flag measures).