A beer for over 70s is launched in Brazil

Beck’s went for a more bitter taste to please the elderly.

The German brewery Beck’s has launched in Brazil a beer designed for those over 70 years of age. The limited edition is designed to satisfy “the most advanced palates” of the elderly and has a very bitter taste.

“With age, our taste buds become more resistant to bitter taste. While some accept it, others want something different,” the company explains in its recent promotional video.

Given that fact, Beck’s, unlike many producers of alcoholic beverages Focusing on the younger audience, they opted for a more bitter taste to please the elderly and ensure that they too can enjoy the beer feeling its full flavor.

As part of the new campaign, Beck’s organized a tasting of its 70+ beer at the Gop Tun Festival in Sao Paulo, admitting a VIP list of elderly attendees. The event also served to promote the idea that old age can still be exciting.

Beck’s 70+, Beck’s new beer, has a particularly bitter taste. | Photo: Web

As is clear from your age warning, the new product is not for everyone, and It is prohibited for people under 70 years of age. It is not yet known for sure how rigorous the store staff will be when it comes to confirming the age of buyers who wish to purchase the beer, but it is reported that the brand’s online store is expected to load an identity document to buy the product.

Another Beck’s touch was the parody of its promotional video, produced in collaboration with creative agency AKQA, which recreates the iconic scene from the film’Superbad‘ in which ‘McLovin‘ buy alcohol with a fake ID.

With information from RTViral

