Electronic science – good ore Royal Air Maroc in the Netherlands held a big iftar party in the Dutch capital, Amsterdam, in honor of the Moroccan and African missions and communities, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The African community from sub-Saharan countries represented by Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Gabon and Senegal, who expressed their happiness to attend this joyful celebration held by Laram every year in their honor.

The invitees were greeted by the general manager of the Benelux region, Walid Al-Khasal, and the manager in charge of the company at Schiphol International Airport, Rashid Juffair.

And other officials of the same company, “Abdul Kabir Uday” and “Rashid Al-Burouji”.

In addition to the African missions, many heads of associations, imams of mosques, Moroccan and foreign doctors, athletes and politicians also attended. Among the most prominent attendees were the Ambassador of His Majesty, “Mohamed Basri”, the Consul General in Utrecht, “Abdul Shakur Kambour”, and the Consul General in Amsterdam, “Salim Lahjmari”.

In a speech on the occasion, the ambassador noted the annual initiative undertaken by the company, and also extended his thanks to the African communities and missions that attended this joyful breakfast.

In turn, the General Manager of the Benelux region, Walid Al-Khasal, welcomed the honorable guests, wishing them a delicious breakfast, stressing through his speech that the company is doing everything in its power to provide better services to its customers.