A biography of writing and reading

Moroccan writer Abd al-Fattah al-Hajmari believes that the book “In an Atmosphere of Intellectual Regret” by its author, novelist and critic Abd al-Fattah Kilito, is a biography of learning, evoking in this context a book by Zvetan Todorov on criticism of criticism, to which he added a subtitle, “The Novel of Learning.”

Al-Jahmari said, in an article obtained by Hespress entitled “Regression… Addendum and Complement,” that Todorov was well aware – like Kilito and Mart Robert – of the epistemological perspective that links the “literary” question to the “critical,” and their openness to the most prominent issues of culture and thought.

Al-Jahmari also answers the meaning of regret in the literary study, stressing that it is a positive, non-negative feeling that has its usefulness and necessity at times, and teaches us not to go back to the past, given that it is one of the ways to reach the supposed truth.

I will start with a true story that dates back to the end of the 1980s:

I was a student at the Faculty of Arts in Rabat, frequenting from time to time to listen to lectures from professors from the Department of Philosophy or History, and I decided one year to attend the lectures of Abd al-Fattah Kilito, which he was giving to students in the French Language Department. classical literature; The lectures I followed were analyzing – if memory does not betray – Flaubert’s novel Madame Bovary; Kilito’s analyzes were useful and interesting, and I benefited a lot from them.

And it happened that in the same period, I was reading Ibn Khaldun’s Introduction, and I stopped in chapter forty-five when he talked about the sciences of the Arabic language, specifically (the science of literature), and I was struck by his following definition: “The science of literature is this science that has no subject that looks into proving or denying its symptoms…”, as it excited me. His talk about what he heard from his sheikhs in the educational councils that the origins of this art and its pillars are four collections, namely: “Al-Kitab Literature” by Ibn Qutayba, the book “Al-Kamil Al-Mubarrad” and the book “Al-Bayan wal-Tabyeen” by Al-Jahiz and the book “Anecdotes” by Abi Ali Al-Qali Al-Baghdadi, and there are only these four, so he followed them. And branches from it, and that whoever reads it and learns from it acquires the craft of this knowledge and masters it. At the end of Abdel Fattah Kilito’s lectures, I took advantage of his greeting to ask him a question that I knew was outside the context of the lectures, but was important to me. I told him:

Mr. Kilito, I would like to please direct me to one researcher whose books I can read and who will help me to deepen my knowledge in the field of literary research?

I asked my direct question quickly, bearing in mind Ibn Khaldun’s advice and his invitation to the readers of his time to study the four collections specific to the science of literature at the time. I hoped that Kilito would help me learn to read modern and contemporary literature.

He looked at me for a while. He smiled, staring at the ceiling of the classroom, and then said to me:

– I suggest you one name, read the books of Mart Robert whenever you can.

I handed him my notebook and he wrote her name in Latin letters, Marthe Robert.

Days passed and years passed, and fate decreed that I read the most prominent books of this brilliant researcher.

What is the relationship between my talk about Abdel Fattah Kilito’s book in an atmosphere of intellectual regret and my story that I told about it and about Mart Robert?

One of Mart Robert’s most important books is titled “The Book of Readings, Livre de Lectures.” She says at the beginning: Since I have not finished wondering about literature and especially about the specific relations of written things with life, I suggest to myself that I write here, in a kind of undated diary Notes and questions that come to my mind in connection with what I read, without taking into account the gender or quality of the texts.” From here, I understood that the questions of reading are as numerous as the questions of texts and writings, and this is what makes Mart Robert’s research in the book “Readings” one of the basic reflections of contemporary criticism. Nor is it more useful than any other cultural production? And can literature prove otherwise if it has sufficient power to justify its privileges?

In this sense, after reading “In an Atmosphere of Intellectual Regret,” it became clear to me that Abd al-Fattah Kilito chronicles in his book his readings and writings, just as he reconsiders the concepts of languages, styles, texts, and literary genres, and the concepts of author, translator, and reader, criticism and literary study, and perceptions of classicism and modernity, all In precise and focused terms, as is his habit of contemplating the atmosphere of literature, culture and thought.

With Mart Robert and Abdel-Fattah Kilito, it turns out that it is possible to breaking latest news the reading, that is, it is possible to write a history of it or an undated biography of what concerns the researcher during writing and studying.

For those who have read the two books together, they may conclude – like me – that in the field of literary study we regret a lot.

What is the meaning of regret in the literary study?

We may regret for a mysterious reason that we do not realize until it is too late: we regret as a result of a mistake in choosing the text of the study, or in the interpretation of texts, or in systematic miscalculations; Then later it becomes clear to us that regret has its usefulness and necessity at times. It is a positive feeling, not a negative one. It teaches us not to go back to the past, but rather that regret is potentially latent, given that it is one of the ways to reach the supposed truth, in light of the available information and data we have. Perhaps for this reason, Abdel Fattah Kilito inspired the title of his book from a saying by Gaston Bachelard, which he put at the beginning: “If we are freed from the past of mistakes, we will meet the truth in an atmosphere of intellectual regret….”

Regret becomes – then – a source of knowledge, and thus it is not a reason for obstructing thinking and thought.

Abdel Fattah Kilito says in his research this phrase: “Literary research, and reading in general, becomes a continuous process of modification”; Does the modification process enable the researcher to overcome boredom?

The entirety of the investigations of this book is based on the concept of the maqamat – the maqamat, which means the choice of writing by “jumping and vaulting,” according to Montaigne. However, Abd al-Fattah Kilito does not think about this option except within a historical context that requires thinking about the question of literature from a historical and a modern perspective, which are always linked to the specificity of writing and the quality of reading.

Kilito asks: “What was the first book you read? On every occasion, I present a different title according to the mood of the moment, the twists of memory, and according to the person who asks me and his language and literature to which he belongs. Here we are before the issue of beginnings. Is there even a first time? Most of the time it is not certain and guaranteed, whether it is related to reading or other matters. As soon as we think of catching it, we discover, perhaps now or later, that it is preceded by another. The first time in the end is the time after the first, and at best the second time.”

Thus we continue from reading to writing, and from writing to style.

Isn’t the style the man (and the woman too, regardless of gender, of course)?

It was Buffon who used the phrase “style is the man” in his speech at the French Academy in 1753 and added that the first characteristic of style is clarity “La première quality du style, c’est la clarté”; In the end, what Kilito concluded, who is an expert in the meanings of both reading and writing: “It is not my way of writing of my choice, what is almost certain is that I cannot write in another way, and perhaps this is the definition of style, to remain imprisoned in a way of writing.”

However, to remain imprisoned in a way of writing, does it not mean – in essence – that you have committed some mistakes, and that you have the right to commit them?

Abdel Fattah Kilito went through the same experience: the right to wrong; In that, he says: “I revisit what I wrote dozens of times, and I only stop in my mind that if I re-read, I will discover new lapses. Contrary to what I believed in my youth, it became clear to me that error is not something that happens or does not happen, but that it is the basic component of writing, its metal and its nature. To write means to make a mistake. Roland Barthes asked about the ideal secretary who does not make mistakes when she typed a text from the texts, and he replied: She has no consciousness.

In Abdel Fattah Kilito’s book: “In an Atmosphere of Intellectual Regret,” a wonderful chapter entitled “The Art of Mistake” can be considered the focus of this book and its main theme. And one day it happened that he received a letter from a student of one of his books telling him that she had read in a copy of the One Thousand and One Nights copies that her characters were already sleeping, while Kilito arrived in his study to the opposite. This alert prompted him to re-read many copies of The Thousand and One Nights in Arabic, and he also read translated versions in order to be able to reach a paradoxical conclusion: either the characters in the Nights slept or they did not.

Abdel Fattah Kilito in trouble!

So what is the solution?

Was the error intentional or emanating from words that remained languishing in his subconscious from previous readings? If this is true, then it will only be related to Gabriel García Márquez’s novel One Hundred Years of Solitude in which the villagers suffer from insomnia fever and have not slept for twenty years. In subsequent paragraphs, Kilito concludes, explaining that “an error is not something that happens or does not happen, on the contrary, it is the basic component of writing, its metal and its nature.”

To write, then, is to err.

Between error and regret Abdel Fattah Kilito restores the story of writing and reading with an unexpected and subtle logic: If a person gives up writing, will he be able to read again, and if he gives up reading, will he be able to write again?

From this perspective, I consider Kilito’s book in an atmosphere of intellectual regret a learning biography; Zvetan Todorov had previously written a book on criticism of criticism and added a subtitle to it, the novel of learning, because he was well aware – like Kilito and Robert – of the epistemological perspective that links the “literary” question to the “critical”, and their openness to the most prominent issues of culture and thought.

Thus, Abdel Fattah Kilito contemplates the value of literature as a human truth, and invites us not to lose sight of the value of literary research as a discourse directed towards understanding the truth of literature and life.

Literature talks about the world and criticism talks about books, as if it were about two different horizons.

And this is not always true: because the desire to write is generated not only by life, but also by books.

Accordingly, criticism should not be limited to books, but rather it should present its opinion on life as well.

This is what Abdel Fattah Kilito did in an atmosphere of intellectual regret.

