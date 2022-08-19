Together with Merlin, another lab app, which helps identify species, eBird allows users to track observations made and, in this way, participate in a large citizen science: collect data that will be useful to researchers not only in the field of ornithology but above all to monitor the health of our planet, given that birds are sensitive to temperature fluctuations and therefore are a reliable indicator of climate change.

Michaud has been a fan ever since and, like many fans, often uses an application called eBird. The app was designed in 2002 by the Cornell University of Ithaca or, rather, the Cornell lab of ornithology, which is considered to be the best bird studies program in the world .

In the swamp they have spotted herons, a glossy dog ​​and other species. Later they went to the beach, as they said, but Michaud kept thinking about the sightings. This moment, in ornithological jargon, is called sparkspark: the fuse that ignites a person’s interest and spurs him to become a birderthat is, a bird watcher.

It was a date on the beach that transformed Chris Michaud, even if the credit does not go to the beach or the date, but to what he saw that day. In the summer of 2017 Michaud had decided to go with Gemma Cuclas, the girl he had started dating, on the coast of New Hampshire, in the United States , not far from where they both lived. Before arriving at Cuclas beach, who is an ornithologist, she had proposed to do some birdwatching.

The program is a resounding success: since it was born in December 2021, it has involved more than 720 thousand users (which almost doubled during the pandemic) and has received a billion reports from all over the world.

Some have compared the app to Pokémon Go, the popular augmented reality video game that allows players to use GPS tracking to capture and train Pokémon characters. As you move, different types of these imaginary creatures appear on your phone, depending on your location and time; the idea behind the game, which is free to download, is to encourage people to move around the real world to capture as many of them as possible. EBird users are also motivated to spot more birds than they can. But there is a difference, and not negligible: Pokémon Go takes the huge data archives that it took from the players’ GPS and sells them to other companies, the data collected by the Cornell lab of ornithology instead are made public and are used for scientific research. .

Essentially, however, eBird is a social network: it connects people with each other and with birds. And like any social network, it brings problems with it. A rather serious one is the harassment of birds. THE birder they are famous for running en masse in the place where a specimen was noticed, especially if rare. They drive for hours; some even arrive by plane. This phenomenon is called twitching (which literally means squirming, fidgeting) and Michaud knows him well: he too, he says, is a “twitcher shameless”.

At the end of 2020 he was no longer with Cuclas, who worked at the Cornell lab, and took advantage of smart working to move to the countryside, in Maine. One day, from her desk, she glimpsed a small bird perched on top of a very shabby tree. At first she thought it was a having her, affectionately nicknamed “butcher bird” for the way it kills field rats. Then, however, she took a closer look … it looked like a strange robin, perhaps a young specimen. He went back to his meetings on Zoom. However, he remained unconvinced. So he took out his camera and took some pictures.

The images were grainy and blurry, but he sent them anyway to Cuclas, with whom he was still on excellent terms. She showed her Cornell lab colleagues photos of that “strange robin”. And they couldn’t believe it: “Holy shit, this is a redwing!”.

It is a fairly common bird in Europe and Western Asia. But seeing one thousands of kilometers away is an almost unique event (and not necessarily to be celebrated).

Michaud did not want to trigger a series of uncontrollable events. He decided not to record the observation on eBird and contacted the Maine Bird Reporting Commission, which sent some of his experts on him. After nearly five hours of research, however, no trace of the thrush.