A bittersweet taste left the classic coastal between Unión Magdalena and Junior in Valledupar

He Armando Maestre Pavajeau stadium in Valledupar became an epicenter of the soccer passion of the Atlantic Coast, upon receiving the expected classic between Unión Magdalena and Júnior, in a confrontation corresponding to date 4 of the Colombian League II – 2023.

Although the score remained blank until the end of the match, the intensity of the fans, mostly from the rojiblanco team, left an indelible mark on this sporting setting.

The decision of the local soccer security commission in Santa Marta, which restricted the entry of visiting fans to the Sierra Nevada stadium, opened the doors for Valledupar to be designated as the venue for this momentous match. The response of the vallenatos was forceful, with lines that formed from early hours before the game, culminating in a packed stadium when referee Wilmar Roldán started the matchup.

The Vallenato fans responded en masse and filled the stands of Armando Mestre Pavajeau./ PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

Despite the ban on displaying the colors of the competing teams, the passion of the fans was felt strongly, demonstrating their loyalty to both the shark team and the ‘banana’ team, although the fervor for the Junior prevailed.

Wilmar Roldán’s initial whistle marked the beginning of a football party in the stands and the emotions were not long in coming when, after 8 minutes, Carlos Bacca had a clear opportunity to go head-to-head with goalkeeper Ramiro Sánchez.

Unión Magdalena looked for his opportunity with Ricardo Márquez but the powerful shot from his left footwas rejected by the junior defense.

Coach Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez thanked the Valledupar fans for their support of the team./ PHOTO: JOAQUÍN RAMÍREZ.

Although the fans could not sing any annotation, a VAR review, where Wilmar Roldán revoked his initial decisionl, unleashed an effusive celebration in the stands.

Although the score remained zero at the end of the game, the clásico de la Costa between Unión Magdalena and Júnior left a positive impression in the memory of the local fans.

