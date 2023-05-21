Home » A bleeding young woman rescued in a disco in Milan – Lombardy




She failed to tell investigators what happened

(ANSA) – MILAN, MAY 21 – Agents of the Milan Flying Squad are trying to understand what happened last night in a club in via de Tocqueville, one of the most nocturnal areas of the Milanese nightlife, where a 19-year-old American girl, bleeding, she was rescued by a bouncer without being able to tell what had happened to her. The investigators have managed to reconstruct that the girl, who was in a disco with a friend, would have gone to the bathroom alone but, after being rescued, she was unable to provide elements, as did her friend, on whether it was been the victim of an assault or an accident.
Rescuers were called around 5 and the girl, who had been drinking heavily and was in a state of confusion, was taken to the Mangiagalli clinic, which specializes in detecting sexual violence. (HANDLE).

