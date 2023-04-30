A blind Naat-Khawan of Gilgit-Baltistan, whose voice led him to perform Umrah

At a distance of 40 km from Baltistan, the historic village of Sarmak is located. Ghulam Abbas Abdal, who is popular around the world through social media, and reciting Manqbat, also belongs to this village.

Abbas Abdal is visually impaired but he mesmerizes people with the magic of his voice.

According to Abbas Abdal, he lost his sight in his childhood due to some disease. Desperate to find no cure despite all efforts, his family and friends supported him and gave him a radio to alleviate his loneliness.

After radio, Abbas Abdal’s passion for music started.

He asked the family to bring him a piano and thus Abbas Abdal mastered the piano, harmonium and flute while using his God-given talent at home.

After gaining fame in the music world, he adopted the word ‘Anand’ as a pen name, which he says he no longer uses.

Apart from Abdal Balti, Sheena and Broshski, he also sang songs in Urdu, Punjabi and Pashto languages.

In time, Abbas Abdal gave up music and decided to use his voice in Naat and Manqbat, including Sufis.

Abbas Abdal’s first Manqbat, which was in the Balti language, became very famous. After that, all the words read by Abbas Abdal became home in people’s hearts.

After listening to a famous naat of Abbas Abdal, the Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan government, Khalid Khurshid, invited him to Gilgit and offered Umrah and pilgrimage, which Abbas Abdal accepted as an honor.

Abbas Abdal recently returned with his parents after Umrah and Pilgrimage, he said while talking to Independent Urdu that ‘Alhamdulillah most people remember me in their prayers, I thank them.

‘Even though I have no sight, I see with the eye of the heart and perceive everything. I am having so much fun. If the sight is not good, I am not even sad about it.’

Abbas Abdal said that ‘I could not even imagine that I will be blessed with Umre. I am a sinful man, I cannot thank Allah enough. You can’t imagine how relaxing it is to go to Medina.

‘I may not be able to explain because I speak Balti but I felt very light, spiritually and physically. It was a lot of fun just going there.’