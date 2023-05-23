A blow to Tehreek-e-Insaf, Shireen Mazari’s announcement to quit PTI and politics

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shireen Mazari has announced to quit PTI and politics.

Web Desk: Former federal minister and central PT Shireen Mazari said in a press conference that she condemns the events that happened on May 9, and has also submitted an undertaking in the Islamabad High Court.

He said that everyone condemns the attack on institutions like GHQ, Parliament, targeting state symbols, always against all forms of violence.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shireen Mazari said that I have decided to leave politics, from today I will not be a part of Tehreek-e-Insaf or any political party.

He said that it has been 5 months since my husband’s death, at this time my priority is my children, my health is not good, thank you all very much.

It should be remembered that the central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former federal minister Shireen Mazari was arrested for the fifth time after being released from court.

Shireen Mazari was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate Khariyan Akhtar Ali, Shireen Mazari was accused of participating in an anti-Pakistan demonstration in Khariyan and inciting the crowd.