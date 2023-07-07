Title: Zhejiang Provincial Committee Holds Press Conference to Mark 20th Anniversary of ’88 Strategy’ Implementation

Subtitle: Zhejiang’s Achievements and Future Plans Garner International Attention

Date: July 6, 2022

The Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China recently held a press conference to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88 Strategy”. The conference, titled “Consistently implement the ‘Eight-Eight Strategy’ in depth, and use the ‘Two Pioneers’ to play a leading role in demonstration and create an ‘important window'”, highlighted the remarkable achievements of the strategy and outlined its future trajectory in the province.

Attended by over 60 journalists from 38 domestic and foreign media outlets, the press conference featured Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Yi Lianhong, Director of the Standing Committee, and Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee Wang Hao, who shared stories and insights on the past 20 years of the strategy’s implementation. The event was presided over by Zhao Cheng, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Propaganda Department.

The “88 Strategy” was initially formulated by Comrade Xi Jinping, who was then the Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee. It provided a comprehensive development plan and top-level design for Zhejiang’s modernization, setting the stage for the province to lead the way in achieving provincial modernization.

During the conference, a compelling narrative of Zhejiang’s transformation was presented in five parts, namely enriching the people and strengthening the province, balanced development, green development, co-governance and sharing, and diligence and forge ahead. Reporters were treated to success stories illustrating the province’s progress in these areas.

The conference drew attention to the significant environmental improvements witnessed in Zhejiang, such as greener mountains, clearer waters, bluer skies, and cleaner land. Zhejiang’s urban and rural areas were described as picturesque, while the quality of life for its residents continues to improve. The publisher lauded the effective implementation of the “88 Strategy” and credited it for the province’s steady and remarkable development.

Reporters in attendance praised Zhejiang’s pioneering measures and acknowledged their national and international impact. The “88 Strategy” was hailed as a proven model for sustainable development and a testament to China‘s development achievements.

A climax of the press conference was reached when Zhang Yuhuan from China News Agency posed a question about the significance of the “88 Strategy” for Zhejiang’s development. The response emphasized the indispensability of the strategy’s principles in realizing high-quality development and pledged to continue implementing it in the province.

The conference ended with a resonating message heralding a future marked by Zhejiang’s unwavering commitment to advance bravely along the path guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping. It promised to forge ahead in exploring new paths and promoting the practice of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The press conference, broadcasted live to audiences across Zhejiang and beyond, left a lasting impact on viewers like Lu Chaochao, Secretary of the General Party Branch of Liaoyuan Village in Deqing County. Lu shared his excitement for the progress his village has made under the auspices of the “88 Strategy”, highlighting increased coordination with surrounding villages and the introduction of scientific and technological talents that have enhanced locals’ lives.

As the press conference came to a close, reporters expressed their confidence and enthusiasm for sharing Zhejiang’s success story with the world. The event served as a reminder of the province’s determined and clear path towards high-quality development under the guidance of the “88 Strategy”.

Looking ahead, Zhejiang plans to continue painting a more beautiful picture of progress while spreading its inspiring “Zhejiang stories” to communities worldwide.

