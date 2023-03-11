news-txt”>

A boat carrying around 500 migrants docked at the port of Crotone shortly after 00:30, rescued off the Calabrian coast by the Coast Guard. It is a fishing boat in poor condition, which was sailing in a force 6 sea. The boat arrived escorted by three patrol boats of the Crotone Port Authority and protected by a tug. The landing operations began just before one o’clock. The migrants were taken to the reception center of Isola di Capo Rizzuto.

ANSA Agency Frontex, +116% in the central Mediterranean in 2 months. Viminale, three thousand landed in 3 days, 17 thousand arrivals in 2023. Nave Diciotti rescues over 480 migrants at sea. Alarm from Alarm Phone for a boat in difficulty with 500 people on board, a patrol boat set off. In Cutro, the sea returns another body: the 73rd victim is another child. Cardinal Czerny: ‘No one wanted or knew how to give an answer to Cutro, it is hypocritical to say that it was not possible’ (ANSA)

All the migrants who were on the ship are safe. On board, according to initial reports, there are only men and some minors, mostly from Afghanistan. The landing operations, coordinated by the Prefecture of Crotone, were carried out by the police. The migrants were taken to the Sant’Anna reception centre