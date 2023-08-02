Home » A book compiles “100 photographs of Loja” – breaking latest news
by admin
As an initiative and practical work of the students of the Social Communication career of the Private Technical University of Loja (UTPL), in the field of Photojournalism, they developed the project “100 photographs of Loja”; a book that will come out in the next few days.

The students of the second cycle of the Communication major worked on the initiative, from the beginning of the academic cycle.

Patricio Barrazueta Molina, a UTPL teacher, in a breaking latest news dialogue, explained that last week they presented the book and an exhibition of 22 photographs, which are on display in the main access lobby to the Loja Prefecture. This event was scheduled for today, August 1, but it was brought forward.

In the next few days they will disseminate the book “100 photographs of Loja”, through the different social networks and the UTPL library, are waiting for the ISBN code, to make it accessible to the public.

Labor

The 20 students, of the Photojournalism subject, are also the co-authors of the book, which is divided into four chapters: a compilation of people, art, landscape and gastronomy of Loja.

Barrazueta Molina explained that this work is part of the teaching-learning process that is taught at the UTPL, and through the practices carried out by the students.

They toured the different places in urban Loja and then the editing phase to select the best photographs, which they did among the students themselves.

Around 4 months, was the time allocated to present the final work. (YO)

Given

See also  Scholz defends heating law: "It had to be filed for so long"

The exhibition of the photographs will be available until August 11, at the main entrance to the Prefecture of Loja.

In the coming days, the public will be able to appreciate the book.

