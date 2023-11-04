A book dealing with the rights and duties of the civil servant

Hespress Art and Culture Photo: Hespress Hespress from Rabat Saturday 4 November 2023 – 03:11

Said Jafri, a research professor at Hassan I University, Settat, Younes Melih, a research professor at Moulay Ismail University in Meknes, the multidisciplinary college in Errachidia, Aziz Kasoumi, a visiting professor at faculties of law in Morocco, and Radouane Al-Anbi, director of Al-Manara Journal for Legal and Administrative Studies, issued a book entitled “Employee Rights and Duties.” Al-Turabi.”

The authors explained that “this book is the first of its kind to be published on the subject, and it was published by Al-Manara Journal for Legal and Administrative Studies, in order to study one of the current topics in Morocco, which is the territorial employee, by stating a set of points related mainly to the territorial employee in Morocco, and the field and controls.” And the legislation related to it, as well as addressing the challenges that the civil servant faces today, especially in light of the talk about a new basic system for this category.”

The same source added that “the Moroccan judiciary, in its definition of the public employee in general and the civil servant in particular, was influenced by the French perspective, and this is what made it base its definition on three basic legal elements; A public employee is every person who is appointed to a permanent job, appointed to one of the levels of the private ladder, and who is in the service of the public facility in the state administration, and the Moroccan criminal legislator did not take into account the narrow concept stated in Article 2 of the Public Service Law.

The book pointed out that the collective employment system is considered to be the decree of September 27, 1977, the first legislation concerning collective organization in independent Morocco, which filled the loopholes of the decree of June 24, 1960, which gave the collective employee little attention. However, Chapter 48 of the Collective Charter of 1976 established the legal foundations for collective function.”

The book stated that “when a public employee joins a job, this results in the beginning of the emergence of an organizational relationship between him and the administration. This leads to the employee being subject to a set of legal rules that clarify his rights and clarify his most important obligations as a representative of the state, in charge of the public interest, and responsible for the operation of public facilities.”

It was stated in the data about the book that “the author provides a comprehensive overview of the rights and duties of territorial employees in Morocco, and explores the challenges they face while performing their duties, through an in-depth study of the roles and responsibilities required by their jobs.” The book also addresses the future prospects and challenges faced by territorial municipal employees in Morocco.”

