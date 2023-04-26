A book that evokes the legacy of Abd al-Rahman al-Yousifi

Hespress from Rabat

On the Dar Al-Qalam Press in Rabat, in the second half of April, a new book was published by the writer and journalist, Eng.

Data on the book indicated that this new edition consists of 168 pages of two balanced parts. The first, titled “Al-Yousifi, a leader the size of a nation from cradle to grave,” was devoted to highlighting the most important events that characterized the life of the federal leader, while the second was devoted, for which a title was chosen. “The Consensual Alternation Experiment”, to find out the outcome of the second national government in the history of Morocco, through which it worked hard to turn its mandate period into a major turning point in favor of the proud Moroccan people.

The same source added that “this book is a celebration of an exceptional man by all standards, who contributed strongly to giving Moroccan political life a regional, regional and African character, as he attached to the love of the homeland since he was a child, and practiced noble politics in defense of the right of Moroccans to total liberation and development and to taste the advantages of democracy.” The pages of Moroccan political history have confirmed with conclusive evidence that the life of this man, with its days and hours, carved into the country’s political and cultural dictionary the true meanings of national political action and the nobility of sober, selfless struggle.

And it was stated within the same data that “Abdul Rahman Al-Yousifi today in the minds of Moroccans is a leader of a national consensus. His biography will remain open and its pages will never be folded, as he practiced politics with sophisticated chivalry, desperately defending the kingdom’s slogan, and grew up as a steadfast fighter to give a historical significance to the revolution of the king and the people, and negotiated wisely and calmly. The elders defended the right of Moroccans to a strong democratic monarchy, and turned the extraordinary conference of 1975 and the adoption of the strategy of democratic struggle into a historical pivotal station.

It is noteworthy that “Abd al-Rahman al-Yousifi, with his struggle and wisdom, was the star of bringing about fundamental political transformations in Morocco during the eras of protection and independence, as he led the consensual rotation government in 1998, and presented the program and results to Parliament. A bet to transcend consensus after it transgressed itself and the foundations of its existence, before leaving in 2003 the ship of political action carrying another Morocco.