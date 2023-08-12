A Bosnian bodybuilder broadcasts the murder of his ex-wife live and kills two more people

The woman had previously denounced him for violence and threats. The assailant “committed suicide after being located and before being arrested,” authorities report.

Bosnian bodybuilder and personal trainer Nermin Sulejmanovic, 35, murdered his ex-wife this Friday morning and broadcast the crime live on a social network, reports N1. The assailant, a resident of the town of Gradacac in northeastern Bosnia, during the broadcast warned his viewers that they would witness a murder and proceeded to point a gun at a badly beaten and bloody woman who was sitting across from him.

Before long he pulled the trigger, shooting him in the head at point blank range while a child was heard crying in the background. The video was removed from the platform after receiving more than 12,000 views and 125 “likes.”

After committing the femicide, the aggressor took to the streets of the city armed with his pistol and killed a man and his son. Also shot three more people in different parts of the city, leaving a woman, a man and a policeman injured. Local police responded to reports of an armed man on the streets and began to chase him, but Sulejmanovic”committed suicide after being located and before being detained”, the local press quoted the Ministry of the Interior of the canton of Tuzla.

Sulejmanovic reportedly had a criminal record for drug smuggling and assaulting an officer and had previously been sued by his ex-wife for violence and threats.

A series of femicides

The Bosnian Prime Minister, Nermin Niksic, in relation to what happened in Gradacac stated that he has “no words to describe it.” “The criminal judged himself in the end, but no one can take back the lives of the victims,” ​​he said.

For her part, the United Nations Resident Coordinator for Bosnia, Ingrid Macdonald, said that “the UN is shocked by the live broadcast on a social network of the murder of a woman, which is one of a series of femicides and serious cases of gender violence in Bosnia and Herzegovina«. The official called for “immediate collective action” to prevent such attacks from going ahead.

