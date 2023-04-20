Home » A BOSS IN THE LIVING ROOM – April 20 in prime time on Canale 5
News

A BOSS IN THE LIVING ROOM – April 20 in prime time on Canale 5

by admin
A BOSS IN THE LIVING ROOM – April 20 in prime time on Canale 5

Thursday 20 April 2023, in prime time on Canale 5, an appointment with the film “A boss in the living room“, the comedy directed by Luca Miniero.

Cristina is a mother of a family who lives in the North but with southern origins, which she however tries to hide by trying at all costs to enter the country’s elite. She is married to Michele, with whom she has two children. One day Cristina is summoned to the police station where she discovers that her brother Ciro, whom she hasn’t seen for 15 years, is involved in a Camorra trial and has asked to be able to spend house arrest at her home. The woman accepts her, but soon her precise and organized family life is turned upside down by the newcomer …

See also  2,900 tires were extracted from the streets and water sources of Villavicencio – news

You may also like

“Let’s increase our presence”… Stellantis Unveils New Peugeot...

Improvement Society and its contribution to the Fourth...

F1 | McLaren, Stella surprised by ground effect...

The week with .week: Is Ukrainian wheat a...

Sell ​​what you don’t use, and other tips...

The People’s Government of Gongjing District, Zigong City...

Twenty thousand pupils are condemned to failure

It is urgent to activate a consultation table...

Litecoin Drops 12% By Investing.com

Bukele rejects statements from the Central American Institute...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy