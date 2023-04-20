A BOSS IN THE LIVING ROOM – April 20 in prime time on Canale 5

Thursday 20 April 2023, in prime time on Canale 5, an appointment with the film “A boss in the living room“, the comedy directed by Luca Miniero.

Cristina is a mother of a family who lives in the North but with southern origins, which she however tries to hide by trying at all costs to enter the country’s elite. She is married to Michele, with whom she has two children. One day Cristina is summoned to the police station where she discovers that her brother Ciro, whom she hasn’t seen for 15 years, is involved in a Camorra trial and has asked to be able to spend house arrest at her home. The woman accepts her, but soon her precise and organized family life is turned upside down by the newcomer …