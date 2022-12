CIVIL. Large and heavy. So big as to prevent the regular transit of vehicles. At 6.30 on Monday 5 December in Reant di Torreano the team of firefighters from the Cividale del Friuli detachment had to intervene, at the request of the carabinieri, to remove a large boulder that had fallen on the road, preventing the passage of cars. When the firefighters arrived at the scene, they removed the boulder and made the area safe, restoring vehicular traffic.