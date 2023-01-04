After a few hours of fear, a hot chocolate consumed in the Canazei carabinieri barracks ended with a story involving a 13-year-old boy of Swiss nationality, found in the Belvedere area by some employees of the Sas Becè refuge, lost and in obvious difficulty as he had lost his family members. A patrol of the carabinieri skiers from the slopes service intervened on the spot, but the boy heard by the military, was unable to report where he was staying, nor was he able to provide a telephone number to contact.

The military managed to trace the father’s workplace in Germany through which they recovered his mobile phone number. Warned that his son was at the Canazei carabinieri station, the man left Rocca Pietore, where he was staying with his family, to reach the barracks where he was able to hug his son again.