







A brigade of the 71st Group Army launched the special education activity "Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Be a Pioneer in Transformation"——

Keep in mind the entrustment and go to war

■Li Zheng and Liu Bo, special correspondent of the People’s Liberation Army Daily, Gao Junfeng

In autumn in the northwest Gobi, an offensive combat drill of a brigade of the 71st Army is underway. On the position, the iron stream was rolling and the smoke was filled with gunpowder. Under the cover of the firepower unit, the infantry continued to attack the “enemy” in depth… After several hours of high-intensity confrontation, the participating officers and soldiers completed the exercise mission to a high standard. “The morale of the officers and soldiers is high, and they are determined to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress with excellent results.” The leader of the brigade told reporters as they stepped off the training ground.

“Chairman Xi emphasized when inspecting the troops of the Group Army to solidly promote the transformation and construction, comprehensively improve the ability to win, and fulfill the mission and tasks of the new era entrusted by the party and the people…” The special education activities of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Transformation and Pioneering” were launched immediately. Brigade leaders led officers and soldiers to review the spirit of Chairman Xi’s important speech, and guided everyone to polish the background of loyalty and strengthen the belief in a strong military.

During the special education activities, the officers and soldiers, through in-depth discussions and exchanges, realized more deeply that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the people’s army has taken solid steps on the road of strengthening the army with Chinese characteristics. A scientific guide to military thought.

“In the process of reform and transformation, we focus on guiding officers and soldiers to follow firmly in ideology, be absolutely loyal in politics, sincerely support emotionally, and follow step by step in action.” Yang Chuan, chief of the brigade’s propaganda department, told reporters that they were closely following the reform. The transformation has deepened the theme education, opened a “battlefield lecture hall” in the front line of the training, and invited the officers and soldiers of the honorary company to come to the stage to tell the touching stories of the heroes and seniors and the typical moving stories around them, and guide the officers and soldiers to stand on the battlefield and make contributions to the barracks; Combined with their own experience, talk about the gratifying changes that have taken place in the brigade since the reform and remodeling, and stimulate the power of martial arts and power; carry out activities such as “strong army has me” theme theatrical performances, keynote speeches, etc., to guide officers and soldiers to further strengthen their loyalty, maintain the core, and be determined to struggle. Beliefs of a strong army.

In the past 10 years of strengthening the army, the brigade has planned and constructed training grounds according to battlefield standards by tapping potentials in the camps, expanding construction and other methods, and has promoted the training level to be significantly improved. At the same time, they adopted the mode of “small professional brigade concentration, middle professional film concentration, and large professional camp concentration”, and gave full play to the exemplary leading role of chief coaches and “soldiers coaches”, focusing on post training, specializing in intensive training, and training with multiple skills in one specialty. , and constantly consolidate the foundation of army training.

Keep in mind the entrustment, and fight for the war. In the past few days, with the continuous deepening of the special education activity of "Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Be a Pioneer of Transformation", the officers and soldiers of the brigade transformed the political enthusiasm of welcoming the grand meeting into practical actions of training troops and preparing for war, practicing commanding ability, fighting skills, and combat. Style, set off a new round of training boom.




