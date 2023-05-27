A burning struggle between Wadi Zem Express and Nahdet El Zmamra over the climb race

Electronic Science – Zuhair Alali After the excitement of the confrontations of the last round, the conflict will intensify tomorrow, Saturday, in the competitions of the twenty-seventh round of the national professional championship for clubs of the second division of football, through strong matches, the most important of which is the expected summit between the leader, Nahdet Zemamra, and his pursuer, Saree Wadi Zem, and the battle of contradictions between Youssoufia Berchid and the Marrakech agreement. As for the struggle for relegation, it brings together Wydad Temara, bottom of the standings, and Raja Bani Mellal, who ranks 13th.

The confrontation in which the leaders will meet Nahdet Al-Zmamra (74n) will meet its pursuer, Saree Wadi Zem, who ranks fourth with 41 points, at the municipal stadium of the city of Wadi Zem, in full swing, especially on the part of Hashem Mastour’s companions who are looking for confirmation of their ascension to the first professional division, unless No surprises happen.

The representative of the city of Khamis Zamamra is playing the match with high spirits after the important victory in the last round at the expense of the Salé Association with a clean goal, unlike Al-Sari, who fell at the hands of the youth of the march with two goals to one, but the latter is counting on winning the confrontation on the ground workers and the public, in order to continue the competition for one My ticket to the League of Lights until the last breath of the competition.

As for Youssoufia Berrechid, the runner-up of the tournament with 45 points, he will have an opportunity to consolidate his position in second place or rise to the top if the renaissance of Zmamra falters, when he receives in his field the Marrakech agreement, which is ranked 12th with 31 points.

Continuing the series of positive results is a priority for the Al-Harizi team, which achieved an important victory in the last round outside its field over the Racing Oval with three goals to one, which enabled it to snatch the runner-up and get closer to returning to the ranks of the seniors, but the opponent this time will not be an easy prey, and he is also returning from A deserved victory over Shabab Atlas Khenifra 2-1, which made it enhance its chances of remaining in the second division competitions for another season.

To calculate the same round, the Moroccan team Setad, third in the ranking, with 43 points, is preparing to meet Wydad Fassi, who is ranked tenth with 31 points, in the match that will be held at the Hassan II Stadium in Fez.

The two teams will enter the match with the aim of compensation, after the “Al-Areeb” lost last week to Olympique Al-Dashira with two clean goals, while “Al-Waf” fell at the hands of the Zamouri Federation of Khemisset with a goal without a response, making it difficult for its mission to ensure its continuation in the second division competitions, unlike the capital team, which is still He aspires to snatch one of the two boarding cards, despite the fierce competition from the lead trio, the leader, Nahdet El Zmamra, and the pursuers Youssoufia Berchid and Sarea Wadi Zam.

As for the struggle to avoid falling, it will witness a strong clash between Wydad Temara, bottom of the standings (19n), and its guest, Raja Bani Mellal, who is in thirteenth place with 29 points, in the match that will be hosted by the Witnesses Stadium in Rabat.

The owners of the land will bet on the hospitality workers and the public in order to snatch the points of the match, in an effort to revive their hopes of escaping from descending into the hell of the amateur division despite the impossibility of the task, but football does not recognize the impossible, as the representative of the capital has four confrontations left with the counting of this meeting. It will give him 12 points if he wins all of them, since the positions threatened to leave the second championship start from the tenth rank (Wydad Fez 31 points). However, the mullahs’ team will also work to achieve a positive result to compensate for its past loss against the youth of Benguerir in its field, and thus escape from the electrified area.

The rest of the round matches are no less important than the previous ones, as all teams seek to win in light of the intensification of the struggle between them, whether over the two cards to advance to the first professional division, or in order to avoid falling.

*the program:

Saturday 27 May:

Wadi Zam Highway – Nahdet El Zmamra: (5:00 p.m.)

The Emotional Islamic Union – The Youth of the March: (5:00 p.m.)

Youssoufia Berrechid – The Marrakech Agreement: (5:00 p.m.)

Wydad Fez – Setad El Maghraby: (5:00 p.m.)

Atlas Khenifra Youth – Olympic Dchira: (5:00 PM)

Sale Association – Racing Oval: (5:00 pm)

Youth of Benguerir – Ittihad Zemmouri Thursdays: (five in the afternoon)

Widad Temara – Rajaa Beni Mellal: (5:00 p.m.)