Home » A call for the security of Cauca and Valle
News

A call for the security of Cauca and Valle

by admin
A call for the security of Cauca and Valle

In the last week, the unions of the departments of Cauca and Valle del Cauca, as well as the governor of Valle del Cauca, Clara Luz Roldán, made calls to the national government regarding the growing problem of insecurity and violence in these two departments.

The problems are not few. The combats between illegal armed groups, especially dissidents of the Farc and ELN, who are fighting for control of illegal businesses in Cauca, have become a landscape, and while hundreds of families from rural areas flee.

Added to this are the repeated attacks against workers in the sugarcane agro-industry by land invaders, which have already claimed several lives.

And not to mention the situation of Jamundí, in the south of the Valley, where the presence of the Farc dissidents is more and more evident.

The situation of Buenaventura is a case apart, in the rural area of ​​the port district there is an exodus of thousands of people who are fleeing to the capital, due to fighting between criminal groups.

In all the aforementioned cases, the intervention of the national government and the public forces has been minimal, since the proposal of “total peace” of President Gustavo Petro and his policy of “humanitarian security” have handcuffed the military forces, as well as to the Police, in front of the big crime structures.

Clearly, the inaction of the public force, due to the limitations imposed by the national government, works in favor of the illegal armed groups, who take advantage of the vacuum to consolidate their illegal businesses, and works against the civilian population. , that unprotected, has no other way than confinement or displacement.

See also  The White House officially announced a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Australia, and the EU or follow up | Beijing Winter Olympics | US and Australia boycott the Winter Olympics | Taiwan | Human Rights | Hong Kong | South China Sea | Muslims |

I hope the president listens to the call of the unions and the governor of Valle.

Comments

You may also like

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy insists on recapturing Crimea

Cooling work completed in the boiler, which has...

Judge sanctioned the mayor of Valledupar for invasions...

Further training for cannabis cultivation planned

D2 / J21: Gbikinti FC defeated again, results...

Chongqing sister and brother were thrown down the...

Football, 2nd Bundesliga: St. Pauli versus Düsseldorf –...

Assimi GOITA elevates Robert DUSSEY to the rank...

Government does make eyes to peace with the...

Prince Charming makes his fans scream

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy