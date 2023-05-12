A call for the security of Cauca and Valle

In the last week, the unions of the departments of Cauca and Valle del Cauca, as well as the governor of Valle del Cauca, Clara Luz Roldán, made calls to the national government regarding the growing problem of insecurity and violence in these two departments.

The problems are not few. The combats between illegal armed groups, especially dissidents of the Farc and ELN, who are fighting for control of illegal businesses in Cauca, have become a landscape, and while hundreds of families from rural areas flee.

Added to this are the repeated attacks against workers in the sugarcane agro-industry by land invaders, which have already claimed several lives.

And not to mention the situation of Jamundí, in the south of the Valley, where the presence of the Farc dissidents is more and more evident.

The situation of Buenaventura is a case apart, in the rural area of ​​the port district there is an exodus of thousands of people who are fleeing to the capital, due to fighting between criminal groups.

In all the aforementioned cases, the intervention of the national government and the public forces has been minimal, since the proposal of “total peace” of President Gustavo Petro and his policy of “humanitarian security” have handcuffed the military forces, as well as to the Police, in front of the big crime structures.

Clearly, the inaction of the public force, due to the limitations imposed by the national government, works in favor of the illegal armed groups, who take advantage of the vacuum to consolidate their illegal businesses, and works against the civilian population. , that unprotected, has no other way than confinement or displacement.

I hope the president listens to the call of the unions and the governor of Valle.

