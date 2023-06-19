A call to prudence in the celebration

Not mixing alcohol and gasoline, in addition to celebrating in peace, is the call of the Mayor of Neiva, Gorky Muñoz Calderón with a view to the San Pedro festivities. According to the local president, in a positive way during the first two weeks of this month, the acts of violence, fights, among others, have been reduced.

By: Gloria Camargo

A call to celebrate with measure, in peace and healthy coexistence, was the call of the Mayor of the municipality of Neiva, Gorky Muñoz Calderón, to locals and visitors within the framework of the festivities of San Juan and San Pedro.

According to the president, although during the first fifteen days of this month the negative events in terms of citizen security and coexistence have been drastically reduced, he nevertheless pointed out that good conduct must be maintained.

During the issuance of Decree 0518 of June 13, 2023, which establishes the rules in the framework of the celebrations, Muñoz Calderón indicated the reason for many of them, and what is the objective of the security strategy.

It should be remembered that ‘Safe San Pedro’, as the strategy was called, articulates tasks with the Neiva Metropolitan Police, the National Army, the Prosecutor’s Office, the Air Force and with entities of the Public Ministry such as the Attorney General’s Office, the Ombudsman’s Office, the Comptroller’s Office, and also with Colombian Migration.

Among the measures contained in the Decree, a special chapter is established to protect minors, where it is established that “the prohibition on hiring and involving children and adolescents in the development of commercial activities such as informal sales, sales in commercial establishments, exposure to noise, and direct handling of animals and their waste”.

Gorky Muñoz Calderón, Mayor of the municipality of Neiva.

What is the special decree for a “Safe San Pedro” based on?

Well, this is a special decree for a “Safe San Pedro”, as the strategy has been called, where, articulated with the previous decree where there are also, some important measures have been established to generate security.

With whom has this plan been built?

We have made decisions comprehensively, we have made decisions with the Municipality, with the Department and with the competent authorities, who are the National Police, the Army, CTI, the Prosecutor’s Office, Sipol and Dipol, but also in coordination with the administrative part of the municipal and departmental government. .

Why does this decree arise?

We have generated through this decree measures that will help us to be calmer, so that we can enjoy our sampedrinas festivities, a really important and comprehensive program, not only for us, but also for the department.

What are the most important points of said decree?

Among the measures that have been taken, there is the restriction of motorcycles after 10 at night until 5 in the morning, we have special economic reactivation hours for the holidays until July 4 with special hours for the boxes and also for commercial nightlife or nightlife venues, but in addition a strategy was also organized with private surveillance articulated through the support network of the Police and the Army.

There is a topic that has become very relevant and it is the use of foam. How will this aspect be handled?

It must be remembered that the use and sale of foams is totally prohibited, this also applies to what has to do with cornstarch and flour, and any element of this type. The standard will apply to both private and public spaces.

With the support of different authorities, the strategy for security in the municipality will be developed.

How will it be controlled, if there are already sales of this type in the city?

The Police will be very aware of this issue, but here it is up to all of us. Citizens have to denounce this type of sales. Only in this way can we have a good application of the measure.

What will happen to those who are caught selling these items?

First there will be a call for attention, then there will be an arrest, that is, a custodial measure in a place that is owned and if they are minors, they will be under a measure established not only by the Police for Minors but also by Family Welfare.

What is the call that is being made to the citizenry?

One of the most important measures is not to drive with liquor, it is a very difficult mixture to control. But what is important here is that we are very happy because in these first 15 days of June, compared to last year, the figures for coexistence and citizen security have been exaggeratedly reduced through a strategy that reaches families with culture, with spaces that generate Also that tranquility.

Finally, on the subject of public space, how will it be controlled?

On the issue of public space, the Police will be in charge, together with the Public Space Directorate, to control public spaces, all in an articulated manner, so that the use of public space to those who were given this can be respected. space in what has to do with economic recovery.

Among the main calls made to people is not to drive while intoxicated.

taxi service

The taxi drivers union together with the Municipal Administration announced the implementation of signaling of exclusive parking bays for taxis

Likewise, taxi drivers highlighted the need to establish a driver’s registry in order to verify the suitability of drivers and guarantee the quality of service, to improve passenger safety.

With the aim of supervising the 2,196 taxi drivers in the city, who are clearly identified with the distinctive “striker”, rigorous breathalyzer controls are being carried out, as well as the telephone line 3162784215 through which users can Monitor and report any incident.

