A campaign that raises the alarm about the unhealthy use of antibiotics in Morocco

Sunday 24 December 2023 – 01:00

An awareness campaign that sounds the alarm about the misuse of antibiotics in Morocco and the world, with the threat this poses to human, animal and environmental health, present and future, was launched by the “One Health – Morocco” association, in partnership with the World Health Organization.

This campaign is “a collective call to action that transcends national borders, to include human, animal and plant health and the delicate balance of our environment.” Because the excessive and uncontrolled use of such drugs “threats” to make “various forms of infections” ineffective, due to the development of bodies “resistant to available treatments”; “Antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals, and antiparasitics, which were once our allies and our health, have begun to lose their power, and their results have become adverse to our health and our environment.”

In a statement to the electronic newspaper Hespress, Raja Al-Awad, a doctor specializing in immunity and president of the “One Health” association, said that antimicrobials are used today “in an uncontrolled manner, and in humanitarian medicine they can be purchased from a pharmacy without a doctor’s prescription, and in animal medicine a farmer can take these medicines because He thinks it helps his sheep to be in better health, even if they are not sick.”

Al-Awwad stressed the need to use these antibiotics “responsibly.” Because “using it regularly makes it lose its expected effectiveness, and when rot occurs, the medicine is no longer effective, and this is an urgent issue globally,” which requires organizing such awareness-raising operations. “So that the average person knows that antimicrobials cannot continue to be used irregularly, and is aware that by respecting medical prescriptions, we preserve our health and the health of our children and grandchildren, and our animals as well.”

The same doctor continued: “According to statistics, many sepsis no longer have an effective treatment due to misuse of antibiotics, and what should be done today is to prevent sepsis through hand washing, consuming clean food, general hygiene, vaccination, and staying away from sources of sepsis. Then, if sepsis occurs, antibiotics should not be taken in an unorganized manner. Rather, the doctor is the one who has responsibility and knowledge of the nature of sepsis and the antibiotic that is appropriate for it.” Consultation before consumption is important for using antibiotics “in a rational and responsible manner,” to reduce their risk, which is currently spreading due to “irrational use.”

It is noteworthy that the awareness campaign stresses the necessity of “consulting health professionals, male and female, before taking antimicrobials.” “Because they are the only ones who can determine whether antibiotic treatment is necessary, and they can prescribe the appropriate medication at the appropriate dose and for the appropriate duration of time.” She also called for “consulting animal health professionals, both male and female veterinarians, before using antimicrobials for animals.” “Animals also carry antimicrobial-resistant bacteria that can be transmitted to humans.”

The campaign also called for the creation of “an educational unit developed in partnership with curriculum officials at the Ministry of National Education on the benefits of antibiotics and the dangers of antimicrobial resistance,” in order to “sensitize female and male students to the dangers of antimicrobial resistance, and teach them how to use antibiotics in a responsible manner.”

