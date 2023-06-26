Home » A candidate for the Magdalena Assembly was a victim of robbery
News

A candidate for the Magdalena Assembly was a victim of robbery

by admin
A candidate for the Magdalena Assembly was a victim of robbery

In the midst of the climate of insecurity that prevails in Santa Marta, Maye Peralta, a candidate for the Magdalena Assembly, was the victim of a robbery last Friday night near the Sierra Mar events center, which is located at 22 #17-19 street.

According to Peralta, four men aboard a Chevrolet vehicle approached his parked car and broke the rear side window to steal a bag containing valuables, including computers, cell phones, cash, and his campaign agenda.

Also read: In Remolino: Prosecutor’s Office will call to respond to mayoral candidate for robbery

The candidate expressed her concern about the growing insecurity affecting citizens, and has filed the corresponding complaints for the authorities to initiate the necessary investigations.

The case of Maye Peralta is just one example of the worrying situation of insecurity that Santa Marta is going through. Citizens constantly face the fear of being victims of crime, which affects their quality of life and their confidence in the authorities in charge of guaranteeing their safety.

See also  The girl was asked by the company to clean the toilet on the first day of her employment and was still attacked by HR after leaving the company: this is the company culture

You may also like

Presentation of the sporting event “Viconovo Run Night...

China announced its support to Russia

Arroceros del Cesar and La Guajira support the...

Brunetta meets the Deputy Prime Minister of North...

The deadlock on terms ends, will you get...

What happens to the Valley?

Ricoclaun finally restarts the clown therapy activities in...

Maryam Aurangzeb’s congratulations to Ahsan Iqbal on getting...

Discrepancies in the case of the polygraph

Alpine: an American consortium buys 24% of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy