A candidate for the Magdalena Assembly was a victim of robbery

In the midst of the climate of insecurity that prevails in Santa Marta, Maye Peralta, a candidate for the Magdalena Assembly, was the victim of a robbery last Friday night near the Sierra Mar events center, which is located at 22 #17-19 street.

According to Peralta, four men aboard a Chevrolet vehicle approached his parked car and broke the rear side window to steal a bag containing valuables, including computers, cell phones, cash, and his campaign agenda.

Also read: In Remolino: Prosecutor’s Office will call to respond to mayoral candidate for robbery



The candidate expressed her concern about the growing insecurity affecting citizens, and has filed the corresponding complaints for the authorities to initiate the necessary investigations.



The case of Maye Peralta is just one example of the worrying situation of insecurity that Santa Marta is going through. Citizens constantly face the fear of being victims of crime, which affects their quality of life and their confidence in the authorities in charge of guaranteeing their safety.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

