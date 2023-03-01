Home News A car in Liaoning was rear-end crushed by a large truck. The scene was tragic and terrifying: the driver of the truck did not brake.
A car in Liaoning was rear-end crushed by a large truck. The scene was tragic and terrifying: the driver of the truck did not brake.

A car in Liaoning was rear-end crushed by a large truck. The scene was tragic and terrifying: the driver of the truck did not brake.

A car in Liaoning was rear-end crushed by a large truck, the scene was tragic and terrifying: the driver of the truck did not brake

At about 13:00 on February 28, a car accident occurred at a traffic light on Hada Road, Kaiyuan City, Tieling, Liaoning. A white car was rear-ended by a large truck and caught between the two trucks.

The video shows that the large truck crashed into the stopped car, and the white car was squeezed and deformed severely.

Nearby merchants said that the large truck in the front was waiting for the traffic light, and the car was waiting at a safe distance. The large truck behind did not brake and crushed the car, which was suspected to be caused by the driver’s lack of concentration.

Firefighters pulled out the trapped driver with demolition tools, and the traffic police and 120 rushed to the scene to deal with it. The accident, casualties and specific reasons are under investigation by relevant departments.

After watching it, many netizens lamented that it was really too tragic, the normal parking, the accident happened from heaven, no one can justify this, the car is too wronged. Hope the owner of the car is safe.

Some netizens said that this is the reason why I like the first traffic lights. I don’t like to be behind other cars, and I don’t like to be behind cars that are bigger than me. Even if the one on the side stops for a long time, I It is very important to choose to be behind a small car, and you must always pay attention to the fact that there is no big car behind you. If a big car is behind you, change lanes if you can. Be careful when driving. The force must be concentrated.

A car in Liaoning was rear-end crushed by a large truck, the scene was tragic and terrifying: the driver of the truck did not brake

