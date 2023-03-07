If you want to reach the navy at sea, you will often have enough problems with the internet. According to the Bundeswehr Association, the expansion on the ships is sluggish. There are hardly any working internet connections.

Marine: Hard to reach…

“The Bundeswehr Association has sharply criticized the sluggish Internet expansion on the ships of the Navy. “Except for the frigate Bayern, no ship in the Navy really has working internet access for the people on board to keep in touch with their families, although this was promised years ago,” said Marco Thiele, board member of the Bundeswehr Association of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. “.

During the months of foreign deployments on the seven seas, most soldiers still have no way of contacting their homeland via online services. In contrast to other countries, soldiers of the German Navy would still try to get a connection to home with the satellite telephone on the upper deck. “That’s offensive to reason,” said Thiele. The possibility of using the Internet in the Navy would also increase its attractiveness. “A young person now walks around with their smartphone their whole life. Perhaps you can explain to him that he is not at home for several months when he goes to sea. But not that he has to do without his smartphone and communication with it for months. That also makes recruiting young people more difficult,” said Thiele. The Ministry of Defense justified the slow expansion with the technical and operational limitations in the use of the satellite systems, which are urgently needed for the Internet on board. The expansion of freely available Internet for naval soldiers will probably take years, as the Federal Ministry of Defense told the “NOZ”.

Report with material from the dts news agency

Photo: German warships, via dts news agency