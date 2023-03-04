Home News A case of acute Chagas disease was detected in rural Yopal – news
The Secretary of Health of the Municipality of Yopal confirmed that on Tuesday, February 28, notification of a case of Acute Chagas disease was received; she is a 38-year-old woman, from the Morichal corregimiento.

The patient consulted on February 27 at the Central Hospital of Yopal where she was confirmed for Dengue and referred to the Regional Hospital of Orinoquia – HORO; she was evaluated there and confirmed by laboratory results for Chagas disease; for which she began the indicated treatment and continues under medical supervision at the care center.

Due to the notification received, the immediate response team of the Municipal Health Secretariat was activated; the risk analysis room for the event was held, convened by the Departmental Health Secretariat; in this the Action Plan was established, to establish the control actions.

Displacement of the team to the village of Santafé de Morichal, in order to take samples for screening the family nucleus of the case, with the support of the Departmental Laboratory of Public Health.

Active Community Search of people who during the month of February have presented symptoms consisting of: fever, headache, muscle pain, bone pain and chills to perform the sample collection and thus establish a diagnosis associated with Dengue and / or Dengue disease. Chagas.

Exhaustive search for the identification of vectors (whistles, dengue-transmitting mosquitoes) including breeding sites that may be in each intervened property.

Source: Secretary of Health of Yopal

