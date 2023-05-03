A catastrophe shakes the city of Dakhla due to the leakage of ammonia gas

Electronic science – Abdullah Jadad Four people were killed as a result of an ammonia gas leak, while they were employed in a unit for canning and manufacturing fish flour, belonging to one of the factories in the city of Dakhla, which is located in the industrial district.

Some sources stated that “the accident occurred in the “cibel” factory, which works in the field of canning and manufacturing fishmeal, in addition to selling marine products.

The sources pointed out that “the local authorities opened an investigation into the accident to find out its circumstances, and to find out the reasons behind this tragic accident,” which shook the residents of the Dakhla-Oued Ed-Dahab region.

Upon learning of the accident, the local authorities moved to the spot, where the victims were transferred to the main hospital, which also received users, some of whom were in critical condition in the resuscitation department, and some of them were in stable condition. An investigation was opened by the security authorities under the supervision of the Public Prosecution to find out the reasons for this tragic accident.