News

This is the main hypothesis that is handled as to what could have caused the fire in an apartment in the north of the city.

The commander of the Neiva Official Fire Department, Elmer Pérez, gave details of the conflagration presented this Friday afternoon in the north of the city.

An apartment in tower 5 of the Brisas de Caña Brava residential complex suffered serious material damages due to the great conflagration that was apparently caused by a charger that was plugged in.

It may interest you: An injury and material damage leaves a fire in the North of Neiva

“The hypothesis that we have is that it was presented by a cell phone charger that was left in the room,” said the commander of the Neiva Fire Department, Elmer Pérez.

recommendations

The Fire officer recommended that citizens take into account the charging time established by electronic devices and disconnect them once they are charged.

He also called on people to be aware of computer batteries, and not to leave fans on when they leave home, since it is a common cause of fires.

At night, they also recommend not leaving any device connected.

