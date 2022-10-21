Over 700 children have taken possession of Piazza dei Signori to play sports, collect the secrets of the champions and, above all, have fun. This morning, Thursday 20 October, the educational event “Un Campione per Amico” was held in the heart of the city of Treviso, thanks to the support of Banca Generali, which involved children and young people from primary and lower secondary schools in the capital. A day of special lessons held by exceptional teachers such as Adriano Panatta, Ciccio Graziani, Andrea Lucchetta and Martin Leandro Castrogiovanni (interviews and videos by Andrea Dossi)

04:26