A change of perspective: The different picture of the stock market page 1

After the House of Representatives, the Senate also cleared the way for the suspension of the debt ceiling in the USA. The bill passed with 63 votes to 36.
A change of perspective: The different picture of the stock market
by Sven Weisenhaus
After the House of Representatives, the Senate also cleared the way for the suspension of the debt ceiling in the USA. The bill passed with 63 votes to 36. The law can now be signed by US President Joe Biden and thus come into force. The current debt dispute has thus been resolved and can now finally be ticked off.
This is very positive for the stock markets. Because there is now one less issue to worry about. And with that, a great deal of uncertainty is out of the world. Since the stock exchanges do not like uncertainty, the prices on the stock market were relieved and friendly yesterday.
ANZEIGE
Broker-Tipp*
Over Smartbroker, a partner company of wallstreet:online AG, investors can purchase securities from zero euros per order: stocks, bonds, 18,000 funds with no front-end load, ETFs, certificates and warrants. There are no custody fees with Smartbroker. The registration process for a Smartbroker account takes only five minutes.
Read the book by Sven Weisenhaus*:
* We would like to inform and enlighten our readers honestly and contribute to more financial freedom: If you are interested in our Smartbroker act or click on an advertising link, we will be compensated for this.
ANZEIGE