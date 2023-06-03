A change of perspective: The different picture of the stock market page 1

A change of perspective: The different picture of the stock market



by Sven Weisenhaus

After the House of Representatives, the Senate also cleared the way for the suspension of the debt ceiling in the USA. The bill passed with 63 votes to 36. The law can now be signed by US President Joe Biden and thus come into force. The current debt dispute has thus been resolved and can now finally be ticked off.

This is very positive for the stock markets. Because there is now one less issue to worry about. And with that, a great deal of uncertainty is out of the world. Since the stock exchanges do not like uncertainty, the prices on the stock market were relieved and friendly yesterday.