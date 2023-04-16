Home » A charitable organization in Sale that feeds and takes care of hundreds of elderly people
A charitable organization in Sale that feeds and takes care of hundreds of elderly people

Electronic Science – A. Al-Nasser Al-Kwai

Because they are like our fathers. With this indicative phrase, Houria al-Salhi, president of the Dar al-Khair Association in Salé, ignites the enthusiasm of her assistants and volunteers of her association, who work as a beehive to feed and aid hundreds of needy elderly people in the city of millions.

These charitable initiatives are not limited to the month of Ramadan, but rather throughout the year, which requires the concerted efforts of benefactors to develop it and achieve its future charitable projects, from which it seeks nothing but the face of God.

The volunteers of the association, located in the Eshmaou neighborhood, are young men and women who work in self-denial and unparalleled devotion, and appeal to their peers to join the ranks of volunteers in charitable work to taste a sweetness that no one else knows.

