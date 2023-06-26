A child dies in Quito after a dog attack

A child died in Quito after a dog attack, according to the Municipality’s Animal Welfare Unit (UBA). Freepik referential image

A child died in Quito after a dog attack, according to the Municipality’s Animal Welfare Unit (UBA).

In a statement on the event that occurred on Saturday, June 24, 2023, the (UBA) stated that it “extends its condolences to the sensitive death of a minor after being attacked by a canine. Our solidarity in these moments of pain with the family.

He added that in view of the unfortunate event reported by the Integrated Security Service (ECU 911), they went to the San Juan de Calderón sector, to attend to the case within the framework of their powers.

The Quito Metropolitan District Fire Department, the Metropolitan Control Agency and the National Police were present at the scene.

The inspecting veterinarians from the UBA “verified the presence of two canines, a female in heat and a male of a Pitbull-like breed that were not sterilized,” he said.

He pointed out that the dogs were withdrawn as a provisional measure of protection and transferred to one of the Veterinary Care, Rescue and Temporary Shelter Centers of the UBA, for their ethological evaluation and respective report.

“From the Animal Welfare Unit on repeated occasions we have informed and urged the public about the importance of responsible ownership of animals and especially large and strong breeds to protect animal and human welfare,” the letter ends. EFE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

