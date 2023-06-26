Home » A child dies in Quito after a dog attack
News

A child dies in Quito after a dog attack

by admin

A child died in Quito after a dog attack, according to the Municipality’s Animal Welfare Unit (UBA). Freepik referential image

A child died in Quito after a dog attack, according to the Municipality’s Animal Welfare Unit (UBA).

In a statement on the event that occurred on Saturday, June 24, 2023, the (UBA) stated that it “extends its condolences to the sensitive death of a minor after being attacked by a canine. Our solidarity in these moments of pain with the family.

He added that in view of the unfortunate event reported by the Integrated Security Service (ECU 911), they went to the San Juan de Calderón sector, to attend to the case within the framework of their powers.

The Quito Metropolitan District Fire Department, the Metropolitan Control Agency and the National Police were present at the scene.

The inspecting veterinarians from the UBA “verified the presence of two canines, a female in heat and a male of a Pitbull-like breed that were not sterilized,” he said.

He pointed out that the dogs were withdrawn as a provisional measure of protection and transferred to one of the Veterinary Care, Rescue and Temporary Shelter Centers of the UBA, for their ethological evaluation and respective report.

“From the Animal Welfare Unit on repeated occasions we have informed and urged the public about the importance of responsible ownership of animals and especially large and strong breeds to protect animal and human welfare,” the letter ends. EFE

See also  Research in progress, mushroom hunter lost in San Martino Canavese

You may also like

President Bukele invites international journalists to see the...

Colombian companies will be able to show the...

“A quarter of the roundabout costs for a...

Alexia Rivas registers as a pre-candidate to seek...

Dissident member of the Farc in Pelaya is...

Shaanxi Severely Punishes Drug Crimes to Improve the...

Alternative ITSM frameworks and their differentiation

Governors criticized Total Peace

Dual-purpose chicken: that’s what’s behind it

color, joy and culture – Diario La Hora

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy