A child drowns in Draa Valley, Zagora Province

Hespress from Zagora

A five-year-old girl breathed her last today, Friday, in the Tamkshad roundabout, belonging to the Tinzouline community (Zagora province), after she drowned in the Draa Valley while she was accompanying her mother, who was washing clothes.

The little girl, who was born in late 2017 and who was playing by the river, drowned in the absence of her mother. The competent authorities recovered her body from the valley’s waters and transferred it to the mortuary.

Hespress sources revealed that the interests of the Royal Gendarmerie opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident, under the supervision of the competent Public Prosecution, while the local authorities called on citizens, especially those living near Wadi Draa, to pay attention to young children to avoid falling into the water.